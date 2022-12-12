How to Watch Tiger and Charlie Woods at 2022 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will return to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. for the annual PNC Championship Dec. 17-18. The event invites 20 major Champions to compete alongside a family member for a two-day scramble, broadcast on the Golf Channel.

This will be Tiger and Charlie’s third consecutive year teaming up at the PNC. In 2021, the father-son duo made a record-breaking 11 consecutive birdies in their final round. The impressive performance led to a second place finish behind Jon Daly and John Daly II, who is now a junior at the University of Arkansas.

The progression of Charlie’s game has been well-documented since his last appearance in the PNC. In September, the 13-year-old shot a career low 68 with Tiger on the bag as his caddy.

Tiger Woods will be competing in his second event of the month, following the seventh iteration of “The Match,” which he headlined along with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth. The 15-time major Champion was supposed to make it up for the Hero World Challenge in early December, but was forced to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

In addition to Team Woods, other notable additions to the PNC include Spieth, Thomas, and Women’s World No. 2 Nelly Korda, who will each partner up with their fathers.

How to Watch:

Saturday: 1 p.m.-2 p.m. ET (Peacock), 2 p.m.-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. (Peacock), 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Field/Teams:

Stewart Cink/Connor Cink

John Daly/Little John Daly Jr.

David Duval/Brady Duval

Nick Faldo/Matthew Faldo

Jim Furyk/Tanner Furyk

Padraig Harrington/Patrick Harrington

Nelly Korda/Petr Korda

Matt Kuchar/Carson Kuchar

Benhard Langer/Jason Langer

Tom Lehman/Sean Lehman

Justin Leonard/Luke Leonard

Mark O’Meara/Shaun O’Meara

Gary Player/Jordan Player

Nick Price/Greg Price

Vijay Singh/Qass Singh

Annika Sorenstam/Will McGee

Jordan Spieth/Shawn Spieth

Justin Thomas/Mike Thomas

Lee Trevino/Danniel Trevino

Tiger Woods/Charlie Woods