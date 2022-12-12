How to Watch Tiger and Charlie Woods at 2022 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will return to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. for the annual PNC Championship Dec. 17-18. The event invites 20 major Champions to compete alongside a family member for a two-day scramble, broadcast on the Golf Channel.

This will be Tiger and Charlie’s third consecutive year teaming up at the PNC. In 2021, the father-son duo made a record-breaking 11 consecutive birdies in their final round. The impressive performance led to a second place finish behind Jon Daly and John Daly II, who is now a junior at the University of Arkansas.

