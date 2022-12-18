How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears – NFL Week 15 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

The best team in the NFL keeps chugging along through the regular season, and has already clinched a spot in the playoffs, as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles get set to take on the Chicago Bears.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-10)

When: Sunday, December 18

Time: 1 pm ET

Where: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Channel: FOX

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream

They were not expected to be the best team in the NFL this season, but through 14 weeks of the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles sit alone atop the league standings. Outside of a shocking loss to the Washington Commanders earlier this season, the Eagles have been unstoppable. While they have had some close calls, Hurts has willed his team to be a contender heading towards the postseason. Last week, they were able to clinch a playoff spot after demolishing their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, last Sunday, and have a chance to inch closer to a division title. Heading into the weekend, the Eagles are two games ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who Philly meets next Saturday.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Bears are, so far, the only team to have been eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC. Although there was promise early on in the season, Chicago has been caught in a landslide that has no signs of stopping. Before taking a week off last weekend, the Bears were handed another loss to their arch nemesis, the Green Bay Packers, handing the team their sixth-straight loss. We will see how Justin Fields plays on Sunday, given the fact that he is going up against a fellow dynamic quarterback in Hurts.

Sunday will be the first time in three years that the Eagles and Bears will meet each other. While Chicago leads the all-time series, 29-16-1, Philadelphia has won five consecutive meetings dating back to 2013.

MY PICK: Eagles win, 30-13

