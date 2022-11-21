How to Watch the NFL Thanksgiving Games on TV, Online, Listen on Radio – AthlonSports.com

From the NFL‘s Inception in 1920, professional football has always been played on Thanksgiving, which means three games for fans to feast on this year. This year’s Turkey Day Slate features traditional hosts Detroit and Dallas, with the former facing one of the AFC’s best teams and the latter taking on a division rival, as well as an intriguing cross-conference matchup for the nightcap.

Here’s how (TV channel, online streaming, radio) and when (kickoff time) to catch every game:

Buffalo Bills (7-3) at Detroit Lions (4-6)

TV Channel: CBS

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch Online: Paramount+, NFL+

Listen on Radio: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports

This will actually be Buffalo’s second straight game in the Motor City after the Week 11 Matchup with Cleveland was relocated due to the record-setting snowstorm that hit the area late last week. The Bills were able to dig themselves out at home and make it to Ford Field where they beat the Browns 31-23. Buffalo is 5-4-1 on Thanksgiving Day, including last season’s 31-6 demolition of New Orleans in the Big Easy. The Lions have the longest history with Turkey Day as this will be the team’s 83rd game played on the holiday. Detroit is 37-43-2, including 2-0 against Buffalo, but the last time these teams played on Thanksgiving was back in 1994. The Lions do come into this game with momentum having won three in a row.

New York Giants (7-3) at Dallas Cowboys (7-3)

TV Channel: FOX

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET

How to Watch Online: FOX Sports, NFL+

Listen on Radio: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports

Believe it or not, these longtime division rivals have only played each other once on Thanksgiving. That was back in 1992, a game Dallas won 30-3. The Cowboys are 31-22-1 overall on the holiday but have lost three in a row, last season to the Raiders 36-33 in overtime. New York is 7-5-3 on Thanksgiving but only four of those games have happened since the 1970 Merger (1-3). The Giants’ last Turkey Day appearance was in 2017 when they lost 20-10 to Washington. The two teams enter this game tied for second in the NFC East, two games behind Philadelphia, but Dallas the first meeting, 23-16 at MetLife Stadium back in Week 3.

New England (6-4) at Minnesota (8-2)

TV Channel: NBC

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

How to Watch Online: Peacock, NFL+

Listen on Radio: SiriusXM, Westwood One Sports

This will be Minnesota’s first time hosting a game on Thanksgiving, as well as playing someone other than Detroit or Dallas. The Vikings are 6-2 on the holiday, their last appearance coming in 2017 (30-23 win in Detroit). New England is playing on Turkey Day for the first time since 2012, which was a 49-19 win over the New York Jets. The Patriots are 3-2 overall on Thanksgiving. New England enters this prime-time matchup riding a three-game winning streak that has them just one game behind Miami and Buffalo for first place in the AFC East. Meanwhile, Minnesota saw its seven-game winning streak come to a screeching halt on Sunday courtesy of a 40-3 demolition from Dallas at home. Even with the loss, the Vikings still have a four-game lead in the NFC North and the second-best record in the league overall.