How to Watch the New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 14 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

This game is available for viewers for most of the Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula. For those in the southeastern portion of the Lower Peninsula, check out my preview of the Chiefs vs. Broncos

With just a couple of games left in the regular season, a few teams are jockeying for playoff position, while others are simply trying to get in. Both stories collide in Western New York on Sunday, as the Buffalo Bills get set to host the New York Jets.

Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+

New York Jets (7-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (9-3)

When: Sunday, December 11

Time: 1 pm ET

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Channel: CBS

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+

The Bills are building towards the postseason as one of the contenders to represent the AFC at Super Bowl LVII. After a convincing win on Thursday Night Football in Week 13 against another East division Rival in the New England Patriots, Buffalo sits alone atop the division with a 9-3 record, one game ahead of the Miami Dolphins. Since losing back-to-back games last month, quarterback Josh Allen and company have reeled off three-straight wins, although their wins against the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions both came by single digits. Coming into Sunday, Buffalo is tied for the top seed in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs.

New York is hanging onto the last playoff spot in the conference with just five weeks in the regular season. With a 7-5 record, they are one game ahead of both the Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Although they battled hard last week on the road, the Jets were unable to complete a late comeback against the Minnesota Vikings. Yet, the team has found confidence in Mike White since he has taken over at QB in relief of Zach Wilson. Despite not throwing a touchdown pass against the Vikings, the 27-year-old ended up throwing for 369 yards.

With the Jets’ big win over the Bills in Week 9, they ended up a four-game losing streak against the Bills. However, Buffalo leads the all-time series against NY, 67-57.

MY PICK: Bills win, 35-24

Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+

Check out the NFL standings and results on NFL.com