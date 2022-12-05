How to watch the Music City Bowl

The Hawkeyes officially know their Bowl destination.

Iowa football will face off against the Kentucky Wildcats in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 11 am CT.

It’ll be a rematch in Nashville this time around as the Hawkeyes and the Wildcats met last year in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats bested the Hawkeyes 13-3 on New Year’s Day.

The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4 in the Big Ten), nearly appeared in the Big Ten Championship game, but a loss to Nebraska in the regular-season finale essentially squashed any hopes of a conference Championship appearance. Prior to that loss, Iowa rattled off four consecutive wins, salvaging what looked to be a lost season.

For the Wildcats (7-5, 3-5 in SEC play), their season started on a hot note, going 4-0 and reaching as high as No. 7 in the rankings before Entering a stretch of conference games that saw the Wildcats drop five out of seven games. Kentucky ended its regular season on a high note, defeating Louisville 26-13 in the annual rivalry matchup.

Here’s what Hawkeye fans need to know in order to watch and stream Iowa football’s contest against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl.

How to watch Iowa football in the Music City Bowl

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. CT.

Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

TV: ABC

Live stream: abc.go.com

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is the Iowa football Bowl game?

ABC is channel 5 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, it’s also channel 5.

Read more Iowa football news

Erich Fisher is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @ETFisher24 or reach him at [email protected].