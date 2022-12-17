How to Watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 15 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

The final game of an exciting Saturday of NFL football sees a pair of AFC East rivals heading in different directions squaring off in primetime, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills prepare to host the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins (8-5) vs. Buffalo Bills (10-3)

When: Saturday, December 17

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

Channel: NFL Network

Even though it has been a rocky road, the Bills have found ways to win each of their last four games. Whether it be coming back in the dying seconds to force overtime against the Detroit Lions, relying on their defense to beat the New York Jets last Sunday or Allen taking over a game, Buffalo is putting together a team poised to make a deep run in the playoffs. Coming into Saturday, they have a two-game lead over the Dolphins for the top spot in the AFC East, and are tied for the best record in the conference with the Kansas City Chiefs. A win on Saturday would give the Bills 11 wins for the third consecutive year.

At one point, Miami was battling the Bills for the division lead. However, a squandering offense, led by their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has seen the Fins scoring just 17 points in each of their last two games. Miami’s consecutive losses quickly washed away the warm and fuzzy feelings from their five-game win streak. While they are still in a good spot to make it to the Playoffs for the first time in six years, if the Dolphins want to prove they can Hang with some of the best teams in the AFC, they will need to pick up their Offensive production .

The Fins infamously hung on to beat the Bills back in September, ending a seven-game losing streak against Buffalo. Miami leads the all-time series, 62-54-1.

MY PICK: Bills win, 35-13

