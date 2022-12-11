How to Watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos – NFL Week 14 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Predictiton

This game is available for viewers in the southeast Lower Peninsula. For the rest of the Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula, check out my preview for the Jets vs. Bills

One of the late-afternoon matchups in the NFL sees one team battling for a bye in the first round of the playoffs, while the other is prepping for the draft, as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host the Denver Broncos.

Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+

Denver Broncos (3-9) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)

When: Sunday, December 11

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)

Channel: CBS

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial), Sling, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+

While there was some speculation on how good they were going to be this season, the Chiefs are unquestionably one of the best teams in football…again. With Patrick Mahomes throwing touchdowns left and right, along with a fairly tough defense, KC is well on its way to another AFC West title, and is jousting with the Buffalo Bills for the top seed in the conference. Following their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, the Chiefs are tied with Buffalo coming into the weekend. The loss interrupted a five-game winning streak for the Chiefs, with the team now looking to avoid losing back-to-back games for the first time this season. Mahomes is playing at another MVP pace, leading the league with 30 touchdown passes and 3,808 yards through the air.

On the complete opposite end of the division, the Broncos cannot wait for the season to end. Since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30, Denver has lost four-straight games, including a disappointing Offensive performance in a 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. It marked the third time this season the Broncos failed to score 10 or more points in 2022. In fact, Denver has only hit the 20-point mark twice so far.

Dating back to the 2015 season, the Chiefs have won 13 consecutive matchups against the Broncos, and are 69-55 all-time against Denver.

MY PICK: Chiefs win, 42-6

Watch the NFL on FuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+

Check out the NFL standings and results on NFL.com