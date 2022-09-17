How to watch the Fortinet Championship on Saturday: Round 3 live

Max Homa shares the lead heading into Round 3 at the 2022 Fortinet Championship. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship begins on Saturday, September 17, at Silverado Resort and Spa in California. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online.

Previewing Round 3

Last season, Max Homa got off to the best start imaginable by winning the very first tournament on the schedule, the Fortinet Championship. Halfway through this year’s Fortinet, it looks like Homa has a great shot to repeat the feat.

Homa followed up an opening-round 65 with a five-under 67 in Round 2 to reach 12 under through 36 holes. That leaves him tied for the lead with 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett.

For Saturday’s all-important third round, where the leaders will do everything they can to position themselves for a win on Sunday, Homa and Willett will tee off together in the final pairing at 4:55 pm ET.

You can stream the third round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, or watch the telecast on Golf Channel.

Below you will find everything you need to watch the third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship.

How to watch Fortinet Championship Round 3 on TV

Golf Channel will carry the third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship on TV with a three-hour telecast on Saturday from 6-9 pm ET.

How to stream Fortinet Championship Round 3 online

You can stream Featured group coverage of the third round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ on Saturday. Fans can also stream Golf Channel’s third-round TV coverage on golfchannel.com.

2022 Fortinet Championship Round 3 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

10:40 am – Harrison Endycott

10:45am – Nick Taylor, Aaron Baddeley

10:55 am – Jacob Bridgeman, Michael Thompson

11:05 am – Brandon Hagy, Nate Lashley

11:15am – Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

11:25 am – Andrew Putnam, Chris Kirk

11:35 am – Cameron Percy, Brice Garnett

11:45am – Beau Hossler, Nick Watney

11:55am – Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes

12:10 pm – Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

12:20 pm – Denny McCarthy, Hideki Matsuyama

12:30 pm – Wyndham Clark, Doug Ghim

12:40 pm – Chris Stroud, Kramer Hickok

12:50pm – Nick Hardy, Davis Thompson

1:00 pm – Russell Knox, Jimmy Walker

1:10 pm – CT Pan, Gary Woodland

1:25 pm – Paul Haley II, Adam Schenk

1:35pm – Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

1:45 pm – Greyson Sigg, Alex Noren

1:55 pm – Troy Merritt, Chris Gotterup

2:05 pm – Austin Smotherman, Andrew Landry

2:15 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Norrman

2:25 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Montgomery

2:40 pm – Rickie Fowler, Matthias Schwab

2:50 pm – Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

3:00 pm – Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger

3:10 pm – Austin Eckroat, Will Gordon

3:20 pm – Kevin Streelman, Zac Blair

3:30 pm – Tom Hoge, James Hahn

3:40 pm – Ben Taylor, JJ Spaun

3:55 pm – Matti Schmid, SH Kim

4:05 pm – Zecheng Dou, Scott Harrington

4:15 pm – Ben Martin, Robby Shelton

4:25 pm – Sahith Theegala, Brian Stuard

4:35 pm – Taylor Moore, Matt Kuchar

4:45 pm – Justin Lower, Byeong Hun An

4:55 pm – Max Homa, Danny Willett