How to watch the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament

The schedule has been set for the college volleyball Final Four in Omaha this week.

The four teams competing for a national title at CHI Health Center: San Diego, Texas, Louisville and Pittsburgh.

The first national semifinal will be Texas vs. San Diego at 6 pm Thursday. The match will be on ESPN.

The second semifinal, Pittsburgh vs. Louisville, will begin 30 minutes after the first match and will also be on ESPN.

The Championship match is Saturday at 7 pm and will be on ESPN2.

Photos: Nebraska, Kansas meet in NCAA Tournament Clash















































































