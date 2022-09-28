While it’s often men’s basketball that gets all of the hype and attention, Women’s basketball is equally competitive. For fans of the sport, right now the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup is happening in Australia, and the best female teams in the game are vying for the championship. These games get more intense as the event goes on, and by October 1 the Finals are sure to have you on the edge of your seat. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on how basketball fans can stream it online, either right from home or on the go from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup in the US

This year marks the 19th edition of FIBA’s Premiere international Women’s national basketball tournament. This year’s tournament is being held in Sydney, Australia, and while it kicked off September 22, it’s right about now that the competition is reaching a fever pitch as teams inch closer to the final. Even more exciting is that the United States are the three-time defending champions.

If you’re planning to tune in, the best way to watch the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup from the United States is by signing into ESPN+. For those who are already ESPN+ subscribers, that’s all there is to it. However, if you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, now is your chance to sign up for a sweet bundle that includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu all for one low price. For only $13.99 per month, you can stream all of the premium content offered by all three of these streaming platforms. That’s a great value considering how many Incredible movies and shows you’ll be able to enjoy. In addition to watching the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup, you’ll be able to check out Disney+ shows like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Andoras well as Hulu shows like Only Murders in the Building. With this bundle there is no doubt plenty of content for everyone in your home to enjoy.

How to watch the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup from abroad

If you’re an American traveling abroad, you’ll have to take just one more additional step after you sign up for the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle if you want to watch the FIBA ​​Women’s Basketball World Cup. If you don’t already have one, you will have to sign up for a VPN service so that you can access ESPN+ while you’re out of the country. NordVPN is one of our favorite VPN service providers, and by using a VPN service like NordVPN, you’ll be able to essentially trick websites into thinking you’re still in the United States even though you’re out of the country. It’s an awesome way to stay caught up on all of your favorite sports as well as all of your favorite shows while you’re traveling.

Editors’ Recommendations

























