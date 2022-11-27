How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons – NBA (11/27/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview

Following an up-and-down road trip out west, the Detroit Pistons finally get some home cooking on Sunday, as they prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first game at LCA in almost two weeks.

The Pistons return home after a tough trip through California, and more of the Western Conference where they took on four teams that are currently in a playoff spot. Following losses to both of the teams in LA and the Sacramento Kings, Detroit was able to knock off good teams in the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, before ending their trip with a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. The Pistons’ 2-4 mark in their trip did not improve their standing in the Eastern Conference, remaining behind the Orlando Magic for last in the East.

Even though they ended up falling to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the Cavs have had an impressive start to their 2022-23 campaign. Thanks to a four-game win streak prior to Friday, Cleveland has climbed up the conference to third behind the Boston Celtics and Bucks. They are currently three games back of Boston for the lead in the conference, and are 7-6 in the month of November.

These two teams met for the first time earlier this month in Detroit, with the Cavs picking up an easy 11-2.88.

What: NBA Basketball

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-16)

When: Sunday, November 27

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Mich.)

Channel: Bally Sports Detroit

