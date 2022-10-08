How to watch the Cincinnati vs. South Florida football game
The Cincinnati Bearcats host their first American Athletic Conference game of the season when they host the South Florida Bulls on Saturday.
The Bearcats (4-1, 1-0) are winners of four straight following a season-opening loss at Arkansas. UC won 31-21 at Tulsa last Saturday behind a strong rushing performance by Corey Kiner and Charles McClelland and a defense that recorded 11 sacks.
After USF, the Bearcats go on the road for a pair of games at SMU and UCF.
USF has lost three in a row. His only win of the season came on Sept. 10, a 42-20 win over Howard. The Bulls were defeated last week by East Carolina, 48-28.
What time does Cincinnati Bearcats football play South Florida?
Kickoff: 2:30 pm on Saturday at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
What channel is South Florida vs. Cincinnati on?
The Bearcats play the Bulls on ESPN+.
How can I watch the UC Football-South Florida game without cable? Is UC vs. South Florida streaming?
Yes. The game will stream on any platform that offers ESPN networks such as ESPN+, HULU Live and YouTube TV.
Who is announcing the Cincinnati-USF game
- Richard Cross
- Taylor McHargue
What radio station is the UC football vs. South Florida game on?
UC radio network call is WLW-AM (700), Sirius 382, SXM App 972.
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Jim Kelly Jr. (analyst)
- Mo Egger (host/engineer)
What is the Cincinnati-South Florida point spread?
As of Thursday afternoon, UC is a 27.5-point favorite. The over/under is 58.5.
What is the series record between Cincinnati and South Florida
UC holds a 12-7 series lead over USF.
The Bearcats have won four straight, including a 45-28 win in Tampa last season.