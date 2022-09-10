How to watch the Auburn football game vs the San Jose State Spartans

The Auburn Tigers will host their second home game of the season on Saturday with the San Jose State Spartans.

Both Auburn and San Jose State are 1-0 on the season.

The Auburn Tigers won their first game of the season against the Mercer Bears 42-16.

San Jose State defeated Portland State 21-17.

Auburn football’s quarterback battle will still be the focus of this matchup after TJ Finley’s two-interception game against Mercer. Mobile Threat Robby Ashford impressed Auburn fans and will probably receive more snaps this week. Both will continue to fight for Bryan Harin’s favor.

Of course, this battle with San Jose State is Auburn’s last tune-up game before Penn State comes to Jordan Hare Stadium.

The Auburn Tigers will kick off against San Jose State at 6:30 pm CT at Jordan Hare Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU. Brian Custer and Dustin Fox will have the call.

It can be streamed on FuboTV.

Series History

Auburn is 2-0 all-time against San Jose State. The Tigers won 59-13 in 2014. In 2015, Auburn won the most recent matchup in the series.

