How to watch the Auburn football game vs the Mercer Bears

The Auburn football season is finally here. The Auburn Tigers host the Mercer Bears in the season opener at Jordan Hare Stadium.

Auburn finished last season with a 6-7 record and will look to bounce back.

Mercer played during week zero and defeated Morehead State 63-13.

The first Auburn Tigers game of the season is not available on traditional television this weekend. If you’re not heading to Jordan Hare to watch Bryan Harsin and his team, here’s how you can tune in.

The Auburn football team hosts Mercer in Jordan Hare Stadium at 6:00 pm CT.

