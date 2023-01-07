How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers are coming off of a tough loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. Now, the Tigers return home to face a very talented Arkansas Razorbacks team in Neville Arena.

Auburn is asking fans to wear orange for the All Auburn. All Orange game.

Arkansas is Auburn’s first Top 25 Matchup this season. The Tigers are 16-23 all-time against ranked foes during the Bruce Pearl Era. Last year, AU went 3-2 versus the Top 25 (beating LSU, Alabama and Kentucky), while also being ranked all season.

