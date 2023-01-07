Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers are coming off of a tough loss against the Georgia Bulldogs. Now, the Tigers return home to face a very talented Arkansas Razorbacks team in Neville Arena.

Auburn is asking fans to wear orange for the All Auburn. All Orange game.

Arkansas is Auburn’s first Top 25 Matchup this season. The Tigers are 16-23 all-time against ranked foes during the Bruce Pearl Era. Last year, AU went 3-2 versus the Top 25 (beating LSU, Alabama and Kentucky), while also being ranked all season.

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs the Arkansas Razorbacks

The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks tip off at 7:30 pm CT on the SEC Network. Tom Hart and Dan Bradshaw will have the call.

You can hear the radio broadcast on the Auburn Sports Network. Andy Burcham, Sonny Smith and Brad Law will have the action.

Series history

Arkansas leads 37-20 in the all-time series with a current three-game win streak against the Tigers. Both teams last met when the Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the country (L, 80-76 in OT) on Feb. 8, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

Auburn’s last win in the series was a 79-76 overtime thriller at Bud Walton Arena on Feb. 4, 2020.

Fun fact

Per a release from Auburn Athletics, Saturday’s Matchup pits two of the winningest programs in the SEC (Auburn, 133-47, .739 and Arkansas, 126-58, .685) over the last six seasons and two of the winningest active head coaches in NCAA Division I by percentage – Auburn’s Bruce Pearl (9th, 625-246 (vacated record), .718) and Arkansas’ Eric Musselman (5th, 195-64, .753).

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze has given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch