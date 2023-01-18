How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs LSU Tigers

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers travel away from Neville Arena to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on the LSU Tigers Wednesday evening.

The Auburn basketball team is looking to extend its winning streak after taking the last three SEC games. Auburn was just one of three SEC schools to go 2-0 last week and are feeling in a better spot after they have won five of their last six.

A fun storyline to follow in this contest will be Yohan Traore. He was previously committed to LSU before they made a coaching change. They then committed to Pearl and the Tigers.

