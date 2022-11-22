How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Bradley

The Auburn basketball team is in Cancun for the Cancun challenge this week.

The Auburn Tigers are a perfect 4-0 on the season and they will be playing the Bradley (3-1) Braves of the Missouri Valley Conference in their first action of the season away from Neville Arena.

The Winner will advance to play either Northwestern (4-0) or Liberty (2-2) in Wednesday night’s Championship game to be played at 7:30 pm CT. Both games are to be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The Tigers are 6-2 all-time versus schools from the MVC defeating Murray State (71-58) last season at Neville Arena.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button