How To Watch The 2022 USDGC And Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship

How to tune in, commentator info, and more

Wondering how you can watch the action from the 2022 United States Disc Golf Championship and Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship? Both tournaments start Thursday, October 6th, and run through Sunday, October 9th.

Here’s a breakdown of how to tune in!

How do I watch the USDGC & TPWDGC livestream?

Live coverage of all four rounds is available through the Disc Golf Network. Unlike last year, DGN monthly and annual subscribers get all USDGC coverage included at no additional charge; $24.99 individual PPV packages are also available for non-subscribers.

There will not be freely available live coverage of the final round on YouTube; all live coverage is DGN exclusive.

How do I watch the USDGC & TPWDGC next-day post-production?

There will not be any free next-day round coverage available on YouTube from JomezPro, Central Coast Disc Golf, GK Pro, Gatekeeper Media, or any other provider.

Full post-produced coverage is planned for release next day on Disc Golf Network. Full replays of each round will be available on DGN the same day, with the front 9 and back 9 separated. The post-produced coverage will be released on the DGPT YouTube channel 30 days following the event

Who is commenting on the USDGC & TPWDGC?

The live coverage of the USDGC will feature commentary from Ian Anderson and Philo Brathwaite. The live coverage of the TPWDGC will feature commentary from Charlie Eisenhood and Juliana Korver. Nate Perkins will be the on-course reporter, and Terry Miller (MPO) and Brian Earhart (FPO) will be conducting player interviews.

Post-produced coverage will have commentary from Nate Sexton and Brian Earhart (USDGC) and Terry Miller and Christine Jennings (TPWDGC).

Is there any other video coverage of the USDGC & TPWDGC?

In addition to the livestreams, DGN will be providing bonus content including interviews, highlights, a pre-event Roundtable with event director Jonathan Poole and past USDGC champions, coverage of the opening ceremony, and coverage of the distance showcase after the final round.

All content is included with a standard DGN subscription.

What time does the Throw Pink Women’s Disc Golf Championship broadcast start?

The TPWDGC broadcast starts at 9:30 AM Eastern time each day.

What time does the United States Disc Golf Championship broadcast start?

The USDGC broadcast starts at 2:30 PM Eastern time each day.

Is there a USDGC & TPWDGC Press Conference?

Yes, a press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5th at 2 PM Eastern. It will air live on DGN and the DGPT YouTube channel.

2:00 PM – Paul McBeth

2:15 PM – Missy Gannon

2:30 PM – Jonathan Poole (Event Director)

2:40 PM – Kyle Klein

2:50 PM – Kona Panis

3:00 PM – Ricky Wysocki

3:10 PM – Kristin Buckwheat

3:20 PM – Simon Lizotte

3:30 PM – Natalie Ryan

3:40 PM – Chris Dickerson

3:50 PM – Paige Pierce

4:00 PM – Nate Sexton

4:10 PM – Phil Dilone (DGPT)

Can I attend the USDGC & TPWDGC in person?

Spectator passes are still available. Tickets are $25 per day, $75 for the four-day tournament VIP pass, and $250 for the Gold Pass that includes complimentary food and beverage, premium parking, and a private autograph session with the winning players.