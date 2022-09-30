How to watch the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday

Sam Burns won last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The new PGA Tour season continues this week with the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online.

Previewing Round 1

After a one-week hiatus for the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, the PGA Tour season resumes at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Sanderson Farms Championship picks: 4 bets we love this week in Mississippi

Josh Sens





At No. 12 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Sam Burns is the top-ranked player in the field and the betting favorite. He also happens to be the Defending champion, having won the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship by one shot over Cameron Young.

For Thursday’s opening round at this year’s tournament, Burns will tee off at 1:28 pm ET alongside Chad Ramey and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

You can stream the first round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, or watch the telecast on Golf Channel.

Below you will find everything you need to watch the first round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship.

How to watch Sanderson Farms Championship Round 1 on TV

Golf Channel will carry the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on TV with a three-hour telecast from 3:30-6:30 pm ET on Thursday.

How to stream Sanderson Farms Championship Round 1 online

You can stream the opening round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ from 8:30 am-6:30 pm ET on Thursday, which includes Featured group coverage. Fans can also stream Golf Channel’s first-round TV coverage on golfchannel.com.

How to bet on the Sanderson Farms Championship

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Round 1 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

8:00 am – Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore

8:11 am – Patton Kizzire, Adam Schenk, Hayden Buckley

8:22 am – Andrew Putnam, Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley

8:33 am – Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman, Ricky Werenski

8:44 am – Chez Reavie, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan

8:55 am – Robert Streb, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd

9:06 am – Adam Long, Nick Watney, Stephan Jaeger

9:17 am – Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

9:28 am – Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Werbylo, Cole Hammer

9:39 am – Scott Harrington, Nicholas Lindheim, Tyson Alexander

9:50 am – Ben Griffin, Philip Knowles, Alejandro Tosti

10:01 am – Dean Burmester, Brent Grant, Wilson Furr

12:55pm – Ben Martin, Wyndham Clark, Zac Blair

1:06 pm – Nate Lashley, David Lingmerth, Lee Hodges

1:17 pm – Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers, Adam Svensson

1:28 pm – Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:39 pm – Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Sahith Theegala

1:50 pm – Peter Malnati, Davis Riley, Justin Lower

2:01 pm – Ryan Armour, Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard

2:12 pm – Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud, John Huh

2:23 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan

2:34 pm – Will Gordon, Thomas Detry, Trevor Cone

2:45 pm – Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Quade Cummins

2:56 pm – Robby Shelton, Davis Thompson, Jackson Suber

Make No. 10

8:00 am – Cody Gribble, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy

8:11 am – Mackenzie Hughes, Vaughn Taylor, Matthias Schwab

8:22 am – Jason Dufner, Denny McCarthy, Kramer Hickok

8:33 am – JT Poston, Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen

8:44am – Seamus Power, Harris English, Gary Woodland

8:55 am – Keegan Bradley, Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings

9:06 am – CT Pan, Kevin Tway, Aaron Rai

9:17 am – Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Taylor Moore

9:28 am – Anders Albertson, Brandon Matthews, Ben Silverman

9:39 am – Sam Stevens, Augusto Nunez, Nico Echavarria

9:50 am – Kevin Yu, Matti Schmid, SH Kim

10:01 am – Vincent Norrman, Kevin Roy, Joseph Hanko

12:55 pm – Martin Trainer, David Lipsky, Callum Tarren

1:06 pm – Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Austin Smotherman

1:17 pm – Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder

1:28pm – Lucas Glover, Martin Laird, Michael Thompson

1:39 pm – Ryan Brehm, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo

1:50 pm – William McGirt, Rory Sabbatini, Mark Hubbard

2:01 pm – Austin Cook, Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander

2:12 pm – Harry Higgs, MJ Daffue, Harrison Endycott

2:23pm – Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harry Hall

2:34 pm – Michael Gligic, Zecheng Dou, Erik Barnes

2:45 pm – Eric Cole, Tano Goya, Sam Murphy

2:56 pm – Dylan Wu, Paul Haley II, Brice Wilkinson