How to watch the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament bracket selection show on live stream

The field for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament is scheduled to be announced on Monday, Nov. 7.

The bracket selection show is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET.

To form the 64-team bracket, there will be 31 conference Champions that qualify automatically, and the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee will select an additional 33 teams for at-large berths.

First-round games are scheduled to take place Nov. 11-13 at 32 different campus sites. The second- and third-round games will occur at eight campus sites, and those rounds will take place Nov. 18 and 20. The four quarterfinal games will take place Nov. 25 and 26 and also be on campus sites.

How to watch the NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament bracket selection show on live stream

Show start time: 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET on Monday, Nov. 7

Online live stream: NCAA.com

Here’s a link to where the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer bracket can be found once it is announced.

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer College Cup is scheduled to take place Dec. 2-5 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The College Cup semifinals and national championship games are scheduled to be broadcast on ESPNU.

Florida State won the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer national championship. FSU defeated BYU 4-3 in penalty kicks after a scoreless regulation in the title game.

