Some of the top recruits in the Nation will be on display Saturday (December 10) when the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic kicks off at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

Alabama holds a 23-8 advantage all-time in the series, including a 20-0 shutout over Mississippi last year. Mississippi last won in 2019.

The Alabama side will be led by Auburn head Coach Keith Ethridge. His team will feature 16 recruits from the Class of 2023 currently committed to SEC schools.

Team Mississippi is under the direction of Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe. It features a great mix of Seniors from across Mississippi, led by quarterback Bray Hubbard, the reigning 6A Mr. Football.

Check out Tyler Cleveland’s article for a full breakdown of the Mississippi roster.

Here’s how to watch the 2022 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game:

What: The 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic

When: 10 am PT/1 pm ET on Saturday, December 10

Where: South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium | Mobile, Alabama

How to watch live stream online: You can stream this game live on FNUTL.com and also watch it on the MAC Network using Roku, AppleTV & Firestick devices

