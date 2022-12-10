How to watch the 2022 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game

Some of the top recruits in the Nation will be on display Saturday (December 10) when the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic kicks off at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

You can stream this game live on FNUTL.com and also watch it on the MAC Network using Roku, AppleTV & Firestick devices.

Alabama holds a 23-8 advantage all-time in the series, including a 20-0 shutout over Mississippi last year. Mississippi last won in 2019.

