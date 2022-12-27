How to watch Texas basketball vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: TV/stream info

The final game up on the Docket for No. 6 Texas basketball before conference play begins later this week comes against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. This will be the first meeting between Texas and Texas A&M-Commerce since the Lions started competing in Division I men’s basketball ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

Acting head Coach Rodney Terry and the Longhorns come into this game on Dec. 27 with a record of 10-1 (0-0 Big 12) following a very convincing 100-72 win over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at home at the brand new Moody Center on Dec. 21. The win over Louisiana was the fourth in a row for Terry and the Longhorns dating back to a Dec. 10 triumph at home over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Commerce comes into this game with a record of 4-9 (0-0 Southland) following a 62-52 loss to IUPUI in Fort Wayne, IN, on Dec. 20. The Lions have lost five straight games heading into this matchup against Texas.

Texas is the first and only ranked opponent on the regular season schedule for the Lions at the moment.

Here’s a look at the TV/streaming information and game time as Texas gets set to host Texas A&M-Commerce at home at the Moody Center in Austin on Dec. 27.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

TV: Longhorn Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN App (if you have LHN available on your TV package)

Radio/Audio Stream: Longhorn Radio Network

Game time: 7 pm CT

This will be the final non-conference game of the season for the Longhorns that is aired live on the Longhorn Network. You can find more information about how to get LHN here.

Texas vs. Texas A&M-Commerce series history

Although this is the first Matchup between Texas and Texas A&M-Commerce as Division I NCAA foes on the hardwood, it’s not the first time that these two teams will face each other in general. Texas and Texas A&M-Commerce have faced each other on five occasions in the history of these two men’s hoops programs.

All five of the matchups between these two teams on the Hardwood went in Texas’ favor, with the last coming way back in 1962. Texas beat Texas A&M-Commerce in 1962 in Austin by the final score of 71-38.

Texas can round out the non-conference Slate on a high note by convincingly defeating the Lions at home before Big 12 play begins. According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, Texas has a 99.0 percent chance of beating Texas A&M-Commerce.

Terry and the Longhorns are now only a few days away from the start of Big 12 play, which tips off on Dec. 31 on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners.