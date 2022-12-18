How to watch Texas basketball vs. Stanford: TV, stream, game time

The next game up on the Docket for interim head Coach Rodney Terry and No. 7 Texas basketball comes on Dec. 18 in the PAC-12 Coast to Coast Challenge. Texas will face the Stanford Cardinal out of the PAC-12 North in the final game against a major conference foe before the start of Big 12 play in a couple of weeks.

Terry and the Longhorns will look to extend their winning streak to three games if they can top a middling Stanford team on Dec. 18. Texas carries a record of 8-1 (0-0 Big 12) after a gritty overtime win at home at the Moody Center on Dec. 12 over the Rice Owls by the final score of 87-81.

Meanwhile, Stanford comes into this game with a record of 4-6 (0-2 PAC-12) following a dominant 85-40 win over the Green Bay Phoenix on Dec. 16. Stanford is still struggling of late, having lost three of its last four games, including the first two contests in PAC-12 play.

Here’s a look at the TV/streaming information and game time as Texas gets set to face Stanford in the PAC-12 Coast to Coast Challenge at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Dec. 18.

How to watch Texas basketball vs. Stanford

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN App (if you have it available on your TV package)/FuboTV

Radio/Audio Stream: Longhorn Radio Network

Game time: 12 pm CT

Texas vs. Stanford series history

This will be the seventh time that the Longhorns and Cardinal have faced each other on the hardwood. It is also the second season in a row that Texas and Stanford have squared off.

The all-time series between Texas and Stanford goes in the Longhorns’ favor, with a record of 4-2. The last meeting between these two teams last season resulted in a win for Texas on Dec. 19, 2021, by the final score of 60-53. Texas has a two-game winning streak in the series against Stanford.

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, Texas has an 82.3 percent chance of beating Stanford on Dec. 18. And the opening odds favored the Longhorns by a margin of nearly a dozen points in this game.