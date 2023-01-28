How to watch Tennessee-Texas basketball game

Well. 4 Tennessee (17-3, 7-1 SEC) will host No. 10 Texas (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tipoff between the Vols and Longhorns is slated for 6 pm EST. The game is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

ESPN’s “College GameDay” Covered by State Farm will broadcast live from Thompson-Boling Arena between 11 am-noon EST.

Texas defeated Tennessee, 52-51, on Jan. 29, 2022 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The Vols enter Saturday’s contest with a three-game winning streak, while Texas has won two consecutive games.

Ahead of Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup, Vols Wire provides information on how to watch the Tennessee-Texas game. Tennessee-Texas game day information is listed below.

For fans attending the morning College GameDay live broadcast, free parking will be available in the G10 garage, directly east of the arena.

Vehicles must be cleared from the garage by 1 pm ET, with digital parking permits required for re-entry.

For ticketed fans attending the game, permitted parking lots and garages open at 2 pm ET.

Free parking is available on the UT Ag Campus. CF | across from Brehm and Food Science

S65/66 | behind UT Veterinary Hospital

Free Shuttles:

Ag Campus accessible shuttles to Thompson-Boling Arena depart from River Drive.

Timing – Shuttles begin running at 4 pm ET and run for one hour postgame.

Limited paid parking is available for $15.

The lots listed below fill quickly. Therefore, we encourage fans to park at the UT Ag Campus and ride the free shuttles.

Staff 9-B | enter from Peyton Manning Pass

Staff 9 | enter from Peyton Manning Pass

G2 Garage | enter from Volunteer Blvd.

(Information provided by the University of Tennessee)

