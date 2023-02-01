How to watch Tennessee-Florida basketball game

Well. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) will play at Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) Wednesday.

Tipoff between the Vols and Gators is slated for 7 pm EST.

Tennessee enters the contest ranked No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Vols are 69 points behind No. 1 Purdue (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten).

The Vols have won four consecutive games. Tennessee’s last loss took place Jan. 14 versus Kentucky.

Last week, Tennessee defeated Texas, 82-71, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Vols were also victorious against Georgia, 70-41. Both contests took place at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Television information for the Tennessee-Florida game is listed below.