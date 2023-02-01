How to watch Tennessee-Florida basketball game
Well. 2 Tennessee (18-3, 7-1 SEC) will play at Florida (12-9, 5-3 SEC) Wednesday.
Tipoff between the Vols and Gators is slated for 7 pm EST.
Tennessee enters the contest ranked No. 2 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. The Vols are 69 points behind No. 1 Purdue (21-1, 10-1 Big Ten).
The Vols have won four consecutive games. Tennessee’s last loss took place Jan. 14 versus Kentucky.
Last week, Tennessee defeated Texas, 82-71, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Vols were also victorious against Georgia, 70-41. Both contests took place at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Television information for the Tennessee-Florida game is listed below.
- TV: ESPN2
- On the call: Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst)
- Tennessee leads Florida, 80-58
- The Gators hold a 36-26 advantage versus Tennessee in Gainesville, Florida
Tennessee is 8-2 versus the Gators under head Coach Rick Barnes. Barnes’ first season at Tennessee was the 2015-16 campaign. Barnes and Tennessee enter Wednesday’s contest with a three-game winning streak versus Florida.
- Tennessee will host Auburn on Saturday at 2 pm EST (ESPN)
.