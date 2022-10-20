How to watch Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ announcement during Thursday Night Football

It’s no secret: Taylor Swift is releasing her 10th studio album, “Midnights,” at Midnight on Friday, but before it drops, she has a last-minute surprise in store for fans at the NFL Matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals is Thursday, October 20 (10/20/2022).

In Swift’s “Midnights Manifest,” Unveiled on her Instagram earlier this week, she teased, “Teaser Trailer – 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.” Specifically, that video will be dropping during the third quarter ad-break.

If you want to watch it live, you need to have an Amazon Prime Video subscription (or free trial), and you need to tune in to Thursday Night Football on Prime, which starts at 8:15 pm ET. The third quarter ad break is in the back half of the game, but since the length of a quarter can be variable, it’s best not to wait too long before tuning in.

Taylor offered fans even more of a tease later in the week in a second Instagram video, in which she said she’s going to be “showing a first look at the secret projects” she’s been working on in conjunction with the album’s release.

That tidbit has sent fans into a speculative tizzy. Some fans think she’s planning a stadium tour due to the fact that this is being announced at a stadium.

This is just the first stop on her release week tour, which will also include the “Midnights” album release at 12 am ET on Friday followed by a “chaotic” surprise at 3 am and the music video for “Anti-Hero” at 8 a.m

Later in the week, a special Lavender vinyl edition of the album will be released at Target, a Monday night interview on the “Tonight Show” and even more music videos.

Taylor Swift hasn’t released a new studio album since her 2020 surprise release “Evermore.”