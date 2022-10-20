How to watch Syracuse Women’s soccer vs. Pittsburgh: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse Women’s soccer has just three ACC matchups left for the season starting with a nationally televised visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday, October 20 (10/20/2022) at 6 pm ET.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling and other live TV services.

Syracuse is a respectable 8-5-2 overall, but has struggled against ACC opponents this season. The Orange find themselves with a 1-3-2 record in conference, following their 1-1 tie with Clemson last week.

Syracuse isn’t out of the running yet, however. They need to win consistently for the rest of the season to get themselves into the top 8 in the conference and earn a berth in the ACC Women’s soccer tournament. Pittsburgh, with a 4-2-1 record, is all but locked in.

The match starts at 6 pm ET. Here are the local channel numbers for ACC Network in Central New York:

Spectrum: Channel 388 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 571 (HD) and 71 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

New Visions: Channel 780 (HD) and 80 (SD)

If you don’t have cable, ACCN is also available on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, all of which offer a free trial.

Cable subscribers can log in on ESPN.com, or associated apps, to stream the game for free.

