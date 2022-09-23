How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who’s Playing

Virginia @ Syracuse

Current Records: Virginia 2-1; Syracuse 3-0

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC Matchup at 7 pm ET Sept. 23 at the JMA Wireless Dome. These two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous games but managed to pull out a pair of wins.

The Orange came out on top in a nail-biter against the Purdue Boilermakers last week, sneaking past 32-29. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the Winner and the close margin. ‘Cuse QB Garrett Shrader did work as he passed for three TDs and 181 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 83 yards on the ground.

Speaking of close games: things were close when Virginia and the Old Dominion Monarchs clashed last week, but the Cavaliers ultimately edged out the opposition 16-14. Virginia’s only Offensive touchdown came from RB Mike Hollins.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. P Brendan Farrell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next Matchup looks promising for the Orange, who are favored by a full 10 points. If their 2-0 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

The wins brought ‘Cuse up to 3-0 and Virginia to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: ‘Cuse ranks 36th in the Nation when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 98.3 on average. As for the Cavaliers, they come into the contest boasting the 11th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the Nation at one. Looks like the running backs might have a tough go of it.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 pm ET

Friday at 7 pm ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome — Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome — Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.75

Odds

The Orange are a big 10-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.