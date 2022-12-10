How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Creighton: NCAA Championship semifinal time, TV, live stream

The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is off to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament, where it will meet the unranked Creighton Bluejays in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022).

The game is at 6 pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can be streamed live with a free trial of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.

The No. 3 ranked Orange beat the University of Vermont Catamounts 2-1 in their quarterfinal game. Sophomore forward Curt Calov scored just 11 minutes into the first half, with senior Levonte Johnson netting a second goal right before halftime.

Now they’ll face Creighton in the final stop on the road to the final. The Winner will face either Pittsburgh or Indiana in the Championship.

Here’s how to tune in:

What: NCAA Soccer Championship semifinals

Who: Syracuse vs. Creighton

When: Friday, Dec. 9

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Time: 6 pm ET

TV: ESPNU

Channel finder: Verizon Fios, XFinity, Spectrum, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DirecTV, Dish

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

The best place to stream the game is on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream or YouTube TV, each of which offers a limited free trial. Hulu + Live TV and Sling also carry ESPNU, but do not offer free trials.

Cable subscribers with ESPNU in their cable package can also log in on ESPN.com to enjoy a free live stream of the game.

MORE ORANGE SPORTS

Syracuse football roster breakdown: Predicting where Orange stands at each position next season

Easy money: Syracuse basketball blows out Oakland (Brent Ax recap)

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz got an exercise in recognizing defenses in the win over Oakland

Syracuse’s Breezy win over Oakland allows Jim Boeheim to experiment with lineups

Syracuse basketball box score vs. Oakland