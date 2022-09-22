How to watch Syracuse football vs. Virginia: Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse football hosts its second ACC opponent of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, September 23 (9/23/2022) at 7 pm ET.

Syracuse vs. Virginia will air on ESPN, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.

Syracuse is now off to a 3-0 start after their down-to-the-wire 32-29 win over Purdue last week. It Featured a 42-point fourth quarter, with four lead changes that ultimately ended with Syracuse’s final touchdown connection between Garrett Shrader and Oronde Gadsden II.

Virginia is 2-1 so far this season, coming off a narrow 16-14 win over Old Dominion. First-year Coach Tony Elliott will bring a line packed with Talent to the Dome, including quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Here are the local channel numbers for ESPN in Central New York:

Spectrum: Channel 24 and 300 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 570 (HD) and 70 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 206 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Channel 140 (SD & HD)

New Visions: Channel 757 (HD) and 70 (SD)

If you don’t have cable, ESPN is also available on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and YouTube TV, all of which offer a free trial.

Cable subscribers can log in on ESPN.com, or associated apps, to stream the game for free.

For radio listeners, the game will air locally on TK99/105 and nationally on SiriusXM.

Can I bet on the game?

Unfortunately, fans in New York are not allowed to bet on in-state college teams under the state’s new gambling laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse football – here’s our betting preview of the game – and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers .

