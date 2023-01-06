How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia | Time, TV channel, free live stream

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team looks to go three in a row as they face off with the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Saturday, January 7 (1/7/2023) at 5 pm ET.

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling and other live TV services.

Syracuse is coming off a nail-biter win, 70-69, over Louisville on the road. The Orange and Cardinals combined for 36 turnovers on Tuesday night, gifting each other a lot of points off Mistakes (42).

Judah Mintz nearly gave the game away when he slipped and lost the ball while dribbling over half court in an attempt to drain the clock, but Syracuse center Jesse Edwards salvaged things by knocking the ball away from Louisville guard El Ellis.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 pm ET. Here are the local channel numbers for ACCN in Central New York:

Spectrum: Channel 388 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 571 (HD) and 71 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

New Visions: Channel 780 (HD) and 80 (SD)

If you don’t have cable, ACCN is also available on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (half off your first month), Hulu + Live TV and more live TV services.

Cable subscribers can log in on ESPN.com or associated apps, to stream the game for free.

Radio listeners can tune in on TK 99/105.

Can I bet on the game?

Betting is not available for in-state college teams under New York’s betting laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse basketball, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

