How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Virginia Tech | Time, TV channel, free live stream

Syracuse basketball’s next road game against the Virginia Tech Hokies takes place Saturday, January 28 (1/28/2023) at 7 pm ET at Cassell Coliseum.

The game will air on ACC Network, and fans can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.

Syracuse is coming off a disheartening loss to North Carolina, 72-68, at the Dome on Tuesday. The Orange had the Tar Heels on the ropes, leading 68-66 with 1:22 left, but a blur of whistles and consequential plays helped UNC take the game in the final seconds.

Syracuse is now 13-8 overall and 6-4 in the ACC. Virginia Tech is 12-8 overall and 2-7 in the ACC. They lost 82-72 to Syracuse when they squared off earlier in the season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Here are the local channel numbers for ACCN in Central New York:

Spectrum: Channel 388 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 571 (HD) and 71 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 612 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: 402 (SD & HD)

New Visions: Channel 780 (HD) and 80 (SD)

If you don’t have cable, ACCN is available to stream on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and other live TV services.

Cable subscribers can log in on ESPN.com to enjoy a free live stream of the channel.

Radio listeners can tune in on TK 99/105 or Nationwide on Sirius XM.

Can I bet on the game?

Betting is not available for in-state college teams under New York’s betting laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse basketball, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

