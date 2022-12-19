How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Pittsburgh | Time, TV channel, free live stream

It’s time to meet the ACC. Syracuse basketball faces Pittsburgh at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, December 20 (12/20/2022), and it will be all conference opponents for the Orange from here on out.

The game will air Nationwide on ESPNU, and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off your first month) and other live TV services.

Syracuse has now gone unbeaten for five straight games, including Saturday’s 78-63 win over Upstate New York rival, the Cornell Big Red. The Orange are 8-4 overall, and 1-0 in the ACC, after beating Notre Dame earlier in December.

Pittsburgh shares the exact same record, and the Showdown will be a big test for both teams, to set the stage for the conference portion of the season. The Panthers beat NC State earlier in December.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 pm ET. Here are the local channel numbers for ESPNU in Central New York:

Spectrum: Channel 370 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 573 (HD) and 73 (SD)

DirectTV: Channel 208 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Channel 141 (SD & HD)

New Visions: Channel 759 (HD) and 73 (SD)

If you don’t have cable, ESPNU is also available on fuboTV (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling (half off your first month), Hulu + Live TV and more live TV services.

Cable subscribers can log in on ESPN.com or associated apps, to stream the game for free.

Can I bet on the game?

Betting is not available for in-state college teams under New York’s betting laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse basketball, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

