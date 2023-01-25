How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. North Carolina | Time, TV channel, free live stream

The Syracuse men’s basketball team returns home to host the North Carolina Tar Heels at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, January 24 (1/24/2023) at 9 pm ET.

It’s a major rivalry, and it’s getting prime billing on ESPN. Fans who can stream the game on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off first month) or other live TV services.

Syracuse sits at 6th in the ACC after its 80-63 win over Georgia Tech propelled the Orange to 13-7 overall and 6-3 in conference play. Joe Girard put up 28 points in Syracuse’s win over the Yellow Jackets, eliciting praise from Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner.

North Carolina is just ahead of the Orange, with a 14-6 record and the same 6-3 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are coming off an 80-69 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9 pm ET. Here are the local channel numbers for ESPN in Central New York:

Spectrum: Channel 24 and 300 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 570 (HD) and 70 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 206 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Channel 140 (SD & HD)

New Visions: Channel 757 (HD) and 70 (SD)

If you don’t have cable, ESPN is available to stream on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off your first month), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and other live TV services.

Cable subscribers can log in on ESPN.com to enjoy a free live stream of the channel.

Radio listeners can tune in on TK 99/105 or Nationwide on Sirius XM.

Can I bet on the game?

Betting is not available for in-state college teams under New York’s betting laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse basketball, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL

New week, new No. 1 in the AP men’s basketball Top 25

Syracuse basketball vs. North Carolina tickets: Cheapest seats for Tuesday night at the Dome

Bracket watch: How many ACC teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble?

ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Look Hoos back on top

Syracuse Women’s basketball drops 3rd-straight game with 62-50 loss at No. 13 Duke