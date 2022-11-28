How to watch Syracuse basketball at Illinois: ACC/Big Ten Challenge time, TV channel, live stream

Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse men’s basketball team hits the road at No. 16 Illinois on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The game will air Nationwide on ESPN at 7:30 pm The SU-Illinois game can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.

This is the final year of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the Leagues and ESPN confirmed Monday morning. The ACC will shift to the SEC for a post-Thanksgiving schedule of games.

Syracuse is coming off a tension-filled loss to Bryant on a last-second shot.

The game was overshadowed by several ejections stemming from Judah Mintz and Doug Edert slapping one another midway through the first half. The postgame handshake between the head coaches drew extra attention, with Jim Boeheim delivering a verbal jab at Jared Grasso after the game.

Beyond that, Joe Girard is in a shooting slump. Benny Williams was mostly unavailable to play as a result of an illness. Mounir Hima did not play because of an injury. And Maliq Brown saw limited minutes for reasons that weren’t apparent in the immediate aftermath of the loss.

So, there’s a lot to sift through as the Orange (3-3) tries to avoid slipping below the .500 mark heading into December and Saturday’s ACC opener at Notre Dame.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm Here are the local channel numbers for ESPN in Central New York:

Spectrum: Channel 24 and 300 (SD & HD)

Verizon Fios: Channel 570 (HD) and 70 (SD)

DirecTV: Channel 206 (SD & HD)

Dish Network: Channel 140 (SD & HD)

New Visions: Channel 757 (HD) and 70 (SD)

Cable subscribers can also log in to ESPN.com with their cable provider to enjoy the game.

If you don’t have cable, ESPN is also available on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV, all of which offer a free trial.

Can I bet on the game?

Betting is not available for in-state college teams under New York’s betting laws.

However, fans out of state can still bet on Syracuse basketball, and we’ve compiled some of the best introductory offers to help navigate your first bets from BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, Caesars and BetRivers.

