How to watch, stream; when is tipoff

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as No. 4 Kentucky men’s basketball takes the floor for its second game of the 2022-23 season Friday night hosting Duquesne.

The Wildcats are 1-0 after flattening Howard, 95-63, in the Monday night opener. The Dukes also started the season with a dominant win, mauling Montana 91-63 Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

When is the Kentucky men’s basketball vs. Duquesne game?

When: 7 pm ET, Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Rupp Arena (20,500)

What channel is the UK vs. Duquesne men’s basketball game?

The game will be televised live on the SEC Network. Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have the call.

Eligible subscribers can find the game on Spectrum 516, DISH Network Channel 404 (hopper)/408 and DirecTV Channel 611.

How to stream the Kentucky vs. Duquesne Dukes men’s basketball game?

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV.

How to stream the Kentucky vs. Duquesne men’s basketball game for free?

You can stream ESPN on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here, and you can get a free trial with fuboTV here.

How to listen to the UK vs. Duquesne men’s basketball game on the radio?

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com. The game will also be carried on satellite radio: Sirius (Channel 138), XM (Channel 190) and the SiriusXM app (Channel 961).

What is the series history for Kentucky vs. Duquesne men’s basketball?

The Wildcats hold a 2-0 advantage over the Dukes in the all-time series.

UK won the first matchup, 55-42, on Dec. 17, 1982, in a game that was part of the University of Kentucky Invitational Tournament (UKIT). The most recent meeting was Nov. 20, 2016, as the Wildcats downed the Dukes, 93-59, in a Bluegrass Showcase contest in Lexington.

Who to follow on Twitter for the Kentucky men’s basketball vs. Duquesne game?

Follow UK football and basketball Reporter Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) for updates. You can also follow the team’s official accounts @KentuckyMBB and @DuqMBB.

