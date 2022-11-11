How to watch, stream; when is tipoff

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as No. 4 Kentucky men’s basketball takes the floor for its second game of the 2022-23 season Friday night hosting Duquesne.

The Wildcats are 1-0 after flattening Howard, 95-63, in the Monday night opener. The Dukes also started the season with a dominant win, mauling Montana 91-63 Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

When is the Kentucky men’s basketball vs. Duquesne game?

When: 7 pm ET, Friday, Nov. 11

Where: Rupp Arena (20,500)

What channel is the UK vs. Duquesne men’s basketball game?

The game will be televised live on the SEC Network. Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analysis) will have the call.

