How to watch, stream, time

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men’s basketball takes on Arkansas in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The Cards are looking to avoid an 0-4 start.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs. Arkansas game?

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii

What TV channel is the Louisville-Arkansas game on?

Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will call the game on ESPN2 (AT&T U-Verse 606; Spectrum 509; DirectTV 209; Dish 143).

How to stream Louisville basketball vs. Arkansas

Qualified subscribers can stream the game via the ESPN app or online at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville basketball vs. Arkansas

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

Louisville vs. Arkansas basketball series history

Louisville leads 4-3. The Cardinals won the most recent meeting on Nov. 17, 2009, a 96-66 blowout in St. Louis. Arkansas’ most recent win in the series was the previous meeting, on Dec. 9, 1997, 100-83 Razorbacks rout. The Cards have won four of the past five meetings, with wins in 1996, 1989 and 1983 in addition to 2009. The 1989 meeting was in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a 93-84 Louisville win at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. The Hogs won the first two games of the series, in 1979 and 1981.

