How to watch, stream, time

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men’s basketball takes on Arkansas in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The Cards are looking to avoid an 0-4 start.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs. Arkansas game?

When: 5 p.m. Monday

Where: Lahaina Civic Center, Lahaina, Hawaii

What TV channel is the Louisville-Arkansas game on?

Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will call the game on ESPN2 (AT&T U-Verse 606; Spectrum 509; DirectTV 209; Dish 143).

How to stream Louisville basketball vs. Arkansas

Qualified subscribers can stream the game via the ESPN app or online at ESPN.com/watch.

