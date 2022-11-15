How to watch, stream the game

Iowa men’s basketball has started the season well, winning a pair of blowouts vs. Bethune Cookman and North Carolina A&T. But it’s time for the Hawkeyes to face tougher competition.

Iowa (2-0, 0-0 in Big Ten play) plays its first game away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena Wednesday when it faces Seton Hall (2-0, 0-0 in Big East play) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Seton Hall is led by new head Coach Shaheen Holloway. If that name sounds familiar to you, there’s a good reason for it. Holloway joined Seton Hall after four seasons at Saint Peter’s, where he led the team to a historic Elite Eight run in last year’s NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seeds

The Pirates have won a pair of home games to start the year over Monmouth and Saint Peter’s, meaning the Hawkeyes will be their first real test of the season as well. This is the first time Iowa and Seton Hall have met since 2016, when Seton Hall defeated Iowa, 91-83, in an early non-conference matchup.

Here’s how fans can watch Iowa vs. Seton Hall on Wednesday.

How to watch, stream and listen to Iowa basketball at Seton Hall

When: 6:31 pm CT, Wednesday, Nov. 16

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Live stream: Fox Sports live with cable subscription

Online radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

What channel is FS1?

If you have DirecTV, FS1 is channel 219. On DISH, FS1 is channel 150.

Aaron Marner is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Mar32 or reach him at [email protected]