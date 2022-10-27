Florida State will host Georgia Tech on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. at noon

Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the latest meeting between the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) and the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC):

Television: ACC Network

Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter | Analyst: Mark Herzlich | Reporter: Jalyn Johnson

Stream: fuboTV | ACC Network

FM/AM Radio: A rundown of radio dial options is below.

CITY STATION FREQUENCY DIAL Tallahassee WTNT FM 94.9 Ft. Walton Beach WFDM A.M 1400 Jacksonville WZNZ A.M 690 Lakeland WLKF A.M 1430 Lake City WDSR A.M 1340 Lake City WDSR FM 95.5 Live Oak WJZS FM 106.1 Marianna WJAQ FM 100.9 Melbourne WIX A.M 1060 Miami/West Palm Beach WFTL A.M 850 Orlando WDYZ A.M 660 Panama City WFLF FM 94.5 Pensacola WNRP FM 92.3 Pensacola WNRP A.M 1620 Port St. Lucie WPSL A.M 1590 Tampa WHFS FM 92.1 Tampa WHFS A.M 1010 Bainbridge, Ga. WBGE FM 101.9 Brunswick, Ga. WSFN A.M 790 Waycross, Ga. WFNS A.M 1350

Radio Crew: Play-by-Play: Jeff Culhane | Analyst: William Floyd | Sidelines: Tom Block



Stream Radio: Live audio via leanplayer

Sirius/XM Radio: FSU Broadcast133 or 193/955 (app)

WEEKEND EVENTS

THURSDAY

7 pm – Women’s Soccer vs. Virginia Tech (Senior Night)

7 pm – Men’s Basketball vs. Newberry College (Exhibition – Free Admission)

FRIDAY

10 am – RV lots open

2 pm – Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving vs Georgia Tech (Paint it Pink)

5 – 10 pm – Friday Night Block Party presented by GameDay Vodka (Performance by Drew Green in CollegeTown, Free admission)

5 pm – Dinner at Dunlap Champions Club (members only)

5:30 pm – Lighting of the Unconquered Statue (Pre-game tradition located at Langford Green)

6 pm – Langford Award Dinner (Takes place in the Dunlap Champions Club Third Floor Ballroom following the Spear Lighting Ceremony)

SATURDAY

7 am – Parking lots open

8 am – Coca-Cola Tailgate Zone Opens (Purchase tickets HERE)

8 am – Box Office at Dick Howser Stadium Opens (Will Call Location)

8 am – Ford Fan Fest at Langford Green Opens

The Seminole Sports Network will broadcast live from Ford Fan Fest beginning 2.5 hours before kickoff, with the Voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, William “Bar None” Floyd and Tom Block.

Kids Zone and FSU Kids Club membership pack pick-up.

Women's Basketball will be in attendance to sign autographs from 10:45 until 11:15.

Ford Fan Fest map and more information can be found HERE.

Women’s Basketball will be in attendance to sign autographs from 10:45 until 11:15.

Ford Fan Fest map and more information can be found HERE. 9:30 am – Legacy Walk

Fans can gather along the route from Heritage Fountain to Gate K.

After the walk, head over to the Marching Chiefs Practice Field for the Skull Session. 10 am – Dunlap Champions Club and other premium areas open 10:30 am – Doak Campbell Stadium Gates Open (Football is hosting a Book Drive! Fans are encouraged to Donate books in the designated bins located at Gates B, C, D, J, K, M, and at the Dunlap Champions Club) 12 pm – Kickoff vs. Georgia Tech

SUNDAY

10 am – Brunch at the Dunlap Champions Club (Members Only)

2 pm – Women’s Basketball vs West Georgia (Exhibition – Free Admission)