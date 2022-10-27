How to Watch, Stream, or Listen
Florida State will host Georgia Tech on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560) in Tallahassee, Fla. at noon
Here is how to watch, stream, or listen to the latest meeting between the Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) and the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 ACC):
Television: ACC Network
Broadcast Crew: Play-by-Play: Chris Cotter | Analyst: Mark Herzlich | Reporter: Jalyn Johnson
Stream: fuboTV | ACC Network
FM/AM Radio: A rundown of radio dial options is below.
|CITY
|STATION
|FREQUENCY
|DIAL
|Tallahassee
|WTNT
|FM
|94.9
|Ft. Walton Beach
|WFDM
|A.M
|1400
|Jacksonville
|WZNZ
|A.M
|690
|Lakeland
|WLKF
|A.M
|1430
|Lake City
|WDSR
|A.M
|1340
|Lake City
|WDSR
|FM
|95.5
|Live Oak
|WJZS
|FM
|106.1
|Marianna
|WJAQ
|FM
|100.9
|Melbourne
|WIX
|A.M
|1060
|Miami/West Palm Beach
|WFTL
|A.M
|850
|Orlando
|WDYZ
|A.M
|660
|Panama City
|WFLF
|FM
|94.5
|Pensacola
|WNRP
|FM
|92.3
|Pensacola
|WNRP
|A.M
|1620
|Port St. Lucie
|WPSL
|A.M
|1590
|Tampa
|WHFS
|FM
|92.1
|Tampa
|WHFS
|A.M
|1010
|Bainbridge, Ga.
|WBGE
|FM
|101.9
|Brunswick, Ga.
|WSFN
|A.M
|790
|Waycross, Ga.
|WFNS
|A.M
|1350
Radio Crew: Play-by-Play: Jeff Culhane | Analyst: William Floyd | Sidelines: Tom Block
Stream Radio: Live audio via leanplayer
Sirius/XM Radio: FSU Broadcast133 or 193/955 (app)
WEEKEND EVENTS
THURSDAY
7 pm – Women’s Soccer vs. Virginia Tech (Senior Night)
7 pm – Men’s Basketball vs. Newberry College (Exhibition – Free Admission)
FRIDAY
10 am – RV lots open
2 pm – Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving vs Georgia Tech (Paint it Pink)
5 – 10 pm – Friday Night Block Party presented by GameDay Vodka (Performance by Drew Green in CollegeTown, Free admission)
5 pm – Dinner at Dunlap Champions Club (members only)
5:30 pm – Lighting of the Unconquered Statue (Pre-game tradition located at Langford Green)
6 pm – Langford Award Dinner (Takes place in the Dunlap Champions Club Third Floor Ballroom following the Spear Lighting Ceremony)
SATURDAY
7 am – Parking lots open
8 am – Coca-Cola Tailgate Zone Opens (Purchase tickets HERE)
8 am – Box Office at Dick Howser Stadium Opens (Will Call Location)
8 am – Ford Fan Fest at Langford Green Opens
- The Seminole Sports Network will broadcast live from Ford Fan Fest beginning 2.5 hours before kickoff, with the Voice of the Seminoles, Jeff Culhane, William “Bar None” Floyd and Tom Block.
- Kids Zone and FSU Kids Club membership pack pick-up.
- Women’s Basketball will be in attendance to sign autographs from 10:45 until 11:15.
- Ford Fan Fest map and more information can be found HERE.
9:30 am – Legacy Walk
- Fans can gather along the route from Heritage Fountain to Gate K.
- After the walk, head over to the Marching Chiefs Practice Field for the Skull Session.
10 am – Dunlap Champions Club and other premium areas open
10:30 am – Doak Campbell Stadium Gates Open (Football is hosting a Book Drive! Fans are encouraged to Donate books in the designated bins located at Gates B, C, D, J, K, M, and at the Dunlap Champions Club)
12 pm – Kickoff vs. Georgia Tech
SUNDAY
10 am – Brunch at the Dunlap Champions Club (Members Only)
2 pm – Women’s Basketball vs West Georgia (Exhibition – Free Admission)