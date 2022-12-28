How to watch, stream, live updates

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as No. 19 Kentucky men’s basketball heads to Columbia, Missouri, to face Missouri on Wednesday.

The Wildcats are 8-3 after easing past Florida A&M 88-68 last week at Rupp Arena. The Tigers, who are receiving votes in both major polls, are 11-1 this season. Mizzou’s only loss is to Kansas. But the Tigers enter Wednesday coming off their biggest win so far: upending then-No. 16 Illinois last week in St. Louis.

Wednesday’s game marks the SEC opener for both the Wildcats and Tigers.

When is the Kentucky men’s basketball vs. Missouri game?

When: 7 pm ET, Wednesday, Dec. 28

Where: Mizzou Arena (15,061), Columbia, Missouri

