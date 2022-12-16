Seemingly all of Buckeye Nation is pacing, waiting for the Ohio State football team to take a swing in the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, but the OSU basketball team is in the midst of making some noise in the early college basketball season.

The Buckeyes have started the season 6-2, and the next stop on the 2022-2023 journey is a trip to the Big Apple to play the North Carolina Tar Heels in this year’s CBS Sports Classic on Saturday. Ohio State has had a bit of a layoff and now it’s time to get back at it in a national event against one of the bluest bloods of the sport.

We know you’re going to want to take this one in, so here’s everything you need to know to find and watch the game this weekend.

Basic info

When: Saturday, Dec. 17, at 3:00 pm ET

Where: Madison Square Garden (New York, NY)

How to watch/stream/listen:

Broadcast: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Radio: IMG Radio Network (flagship station WBNS 97.1 The Fan)

Radio announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Ron Stokes (analysis)

