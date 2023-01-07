How to watch, stream and live updates

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Kentucky men’s basketball heads on the road Saturday to face Alabama.

The Wildcats are 10-4 (1-1 SEC) after hanging on to beat LSU 74-71 Tuesday at Rupp Arena. The Crimson Tide, ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll, is 12-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Alabama’s two losses came at the hands of NCAA Tournament Locks UConn and Gonzaga, respectively. But the Crimson Tide also have two of the biggest non-conference victories of the season, notching wins over the top-ranked team in the country — at the time of the game: North Carolina (in four overtimes at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland , Oregon) and Houston (on the road).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button