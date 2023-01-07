How to watch, stream and live updates

Here is the information you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Kentucky men’s basketball heads on the road Saturday to face Alabama.

The Wildcats are 10-4 (1-1 SEC) after hanging on to beat LSU 74-71 Tuesday at Rupp Arena. The Crimson Tide, ranked No. 7 in the latest Associated Press poll, is 12-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play. Alabama’s two losses came at the hands of NCAA Tournament Locks UConn and Gonzaga, respectively. But the Crimson Tide also have two of the biggest non-conference victories of the season, notching wins over the top-ranked team in the country — at the time of the game: North Carolina (in four overtimes at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland , Oregon) and Houston (on the road).

When is the Kentucky vs Alabama basketball game?

When: 1 pm ET, Saturday, Jan. 7

Where: Coleman Coliseum (14,474), Tuscaloosa, Alabama

What channel is the UK vs Alabama basketball game on?

The game will be televised live on ESPN.

Eligible subscribers can find the game on Spectrum 28, DISH Network 140 and DirecTV 206.

How to stream the Kentucky-Alabama basketball game?

You can watch the game through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV.

How to stream the Kentucky basketball vs Alabama game for free?

You can stream ESPN on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial here, and you can get a free trial with fuboTV here.

How to listen to the UK basketball vs Alabama game on the radio?

Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jack Givens (analyst) will have the UK radio network call on 840 AM in Louisville and both 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington or online at UKAthletics.com.

What is the series history for Kentucky vs Alabama men’s basketball?

The Wildcats have a decisive advantage in the all-time series, leading 116-40 entering Saturday’s game. But after Kentucky won 10 straight meetings between 2014 and 2018, the matchup has been more competitive recently. The Wildcats have a 4-3 edge in the past seven meetings, and the teams have split the past four contests — although UK won both games between the two schools last season.

Who to follow on Twitter for updates on the UK-Alabama game?

Follow UK football and basketball Reporter Ryan Black (@RyanABlack) for updates. You can also follow the official account for each team at @KentuckyMBB and @AlabamaMBB.

Kentucky men’s basketball vs Alabama live updates, score, Highlights

