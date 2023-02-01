How to watch Spurs vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game
Who’s Playing
Sacramento @ San Antonio
Current Records: Sacramento 28-21; San Antonio 14-37
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven’t won a contest against the Sacramento Kings since Nov. 10 of 2021, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. San Antonio’s homestand continues as they prepare to take on Sacramento at 8 pm ET Feb. 1 at AT&T Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.31 points per game.
San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 127-106 defeat to the Washington Wizards on Monday. The losing side was boosted by small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 26 points.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 118-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was another big night for Sacramento’s point guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 32 points in addition to five rebounds.
The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
San Antonio is now 14-37 while the Kings sit at 28-21. Sacramento is 16-11 after wins this season, and San Antonio is 9-27 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 pm ET
- Where: AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports – Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Kings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 15, 2023 – Sacramento 132 vs. San Antonio 119
- Nov 17, 2022 – Sacramento 130 vs. San Antonio 112
- Mar 03, 2022 – Sacramento 115 vs. San Antonio 112
- Dec 19, 2021 – Sacramento 121 vs. San Antonio 114
- Nov 10, 2021 – San Antonio 136 vs. Sacramento 117
- May 07, 2021 – San Antonio 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Mar 31, 2021 – San Antonio 120 vs. Sacramento 106
- Mar 29, 2021 – Sacramento 132 vs. San Antonio 115
- Jul 31, 2020 – San Antonio 129 vs. Sacramento 120
- Feb 08, 2020 – Sacramento 122 vs. San Antonio 102
- Dec 06, 2019 – San Antonio 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Mar 31, 2019 – Sacramento 113 vs. San Antonio 106
- Feb 04, 2019 – Sacramento 127 vs. San Antonio 112
- Nov 12, 2018 – Sacramento 104 vs. San Antonio 99
- Apr 09, 2018 – San Antonio 98 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2018 – San Antonio 113 vs. Sacramento 98
- Jan 08, 2018 – San Antonio 107 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 23, 2017 – San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 99
- Mar 19, 2017 – San Antonio 118 vs. Sacramento 102
- Mar 08, 2017 – San Antonio 114 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 16, 2016 – San Antonio 110 vs. Sacramento 105
- Oct 27, 2016 – San Antonio 102 vs. Sacramento 94
- Mar 05, 2016 – San Antonio 104 vs. Sacramento 94
- Feb 24, 2016 – San Antonio 108 vs. Sacramento 92
- Nov 09, 2015 – San Antonio 106 vs. Sacramento 88