How to watch Spurs vs. Kings: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NBA game

Who’s Playing

Sacramento @ San Antonio

Current Records: Sacramento 28-21; San Antonio 14-37

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs haven’t won a contest against the Sacramento Kings since Nov. 10 of 2021, but they’ll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. San Antonio’s homestand continues as they prepare to take on Sacramento at 8 pm ET Feb. 1 at AT&T Center. The Spurs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 122.31 points per game.

San Antonio has to be aching after a bruising 127-106 defeat to the Washington Wizards on Monday. The losing side was boosted by small forward Keldon Johnson, who had 26 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Sacramento ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 118-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was another big night for Sacramento’s point guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 32 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Spurs are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

San Antonio is now 14-37 while the Kings sit at 28-21. Sacramento is 16-11 after wins this season, and San Antonio is 9-27 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 pm ET

Wednesday at 8 pm ET Where: AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center — San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports – Southwest

Bally Sports – Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Kings are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Antonio have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Sacramento.