How to watch Spectrum Sports for Hawaii at CSU football game

The second half of the season for the Colorado State football team starts now.

The Rams have been poor late in seasons in recent years, one of Myriad reasons why the Rams are on a third Coach in the last four seasons.

First-year CSU Coach Jay Norvell is well aware of the late-season struggles of his predecessors. Despite CSU’s lackluster first half, Norvell says there’s plenty at stake beginning with Saturday’s game against Hawaii.

“What we do these next six weeks is really important,” Norvell said. “It’s really important for the future of this program. We have a lot to play for.”

The 2 pm MT kickoff will be broadcast online via Spectrum Sports. Here’s what to know about the game and how to watch and listen online.

When/where: 2 pm MT Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canvas Stadium on campus at CSU

On your mobile device(s):

Download the Team1 Sports app (App Store or Google Play).

Once you open the app, navigate to the “Channels” screen (located at the bottom right of the screen).

Swipe down to “Hawaii Football,” and tap that icon.

There are no Streams on desktop computers or any connected TV device (such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, etc.). You must use the Team1 Sports App on a tablet or mobile device.

The broadcast team on Spectrum Sports is Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Rich Miano (analyst).

How to listen on the radio:

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU’s radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter)

Betting line: CSU is a 5.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Saturday’s weather in Fort Collins: The high for the day is 74 degrees, with sunset most likely coming after the game ends. Partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Attendance/tickets: Canvas Stadium has a capacity of 36,500. The Rams are averaging 29,365 fans through three home games. Single-game and multigame pass tickets can be purchased at CSURams.com/tickets, by calling 970-491-7267, or via the stadium box office, which opens four hours before kickoff.

Unique uniforms: Saturday’s game is CSU’s annual “state pride” game where the Rams wear jerseys in the image of the Colorado state flag.

Coaches: Hawaii is led by first-year head Coach Timmy Chang, a former Assistant under Norvell who briefly joined CSU this offseason before taking the Hawaii job. They’re 2-5 all-time. CSU is coached by Norvell, who is in his first year leading the Rams. He’s 34-31 in five-plus seasons as a head coach and 1-5 at CSU.

Team records: Hawaii is 2-5 and 1-1 in Mountain West play. CSU is 1-5 and 1-1 in the MW.

Last week: Hawaii beat Nevada 31-16 at home. CSU lost a home game 17-13 to Utah State.

Series: CSU leads the all-time series 15-11 and 9-3 in Fort Collins. The last meeting was a 50-45 win for Hawaii last season.

Follow sports Reporter Kevin Lytle is Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.