How to watch Spectrum Sports for Hawaii at CSU football game

The second half of the season for the Colorado State football team starts now.

The Rams have been poor late in seasons in recent years, one of Myriad reasons why the Rams are on a third Coach in the last four seasons.

First-year CSU Coach Jay Norvell is well aware of the late-season struggles of his predecessors. Despite CSU’s lackluster first half, Norvell says there’s plenty at stake beginning with Saturday’s game against Hawaii.

“What we do these next six weeks is really important,” Norvell said. “It’s really important for the future of this program. We have a lot to play for.”

The 2 pm MT kickoff will be broadcast online via Spectrum Sports. Here’s what to know about the game and how to watch and listen online.

