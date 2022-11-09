How to watch South Dakota football at North Dakota on TV, streaming

The Coyotes have shown some Steely resolve since the Brutal meatgrinder that was the first five games of their schedule, following that 1-4 stretch with a 2-2 mark that hasn’t been enough to keep them in the playoff hunt, but which indicates they’re not going to coast to the end of the season as if their remaining games don’t matter.

USD heads north to take on an old NCC Rival this Saturday when they visit North Dakota, a team still very much alive for the FCS playoffs. Playing spoiler is what the Coyotes have left, so that’s what they’ll look to do.

SOUTH DAKOTA (3-6) AT NORTH DAKOTA (6-3)

WHEN/WHERE: Noon Saturday at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, ND

TV: Midco Sports

RADIO: KVHT-FM 106.3, KQSF-FM 95.7

ONLINE: Midco Sports Plus

COACHES: USD – Bob Nielson (7th years, 32-39); UND – Bubba Schweigert (9thth year, 53-43)

SERIES: UND leads 62-31-5

LAST TIME: USD won 20-13 last year in Vermillion

LAST WEEK: USD beat Missouri State 20-13; UND beat Indiana State 42-7

RANKINGS: UND is ranked 19th in the FCS STATS poll

ABOUT USD: The Coyotes got back in the win column last week, but that wasn’t all that surprising – when USD is home they’re pretty good. When they’re away, not so much. The Yotes are 0-5 on the road this year, while they’re 3-1 at home with the only loss coming to North Dakota State.

