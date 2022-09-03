How to watch South Carolina vs. Georgia State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who’s Playing
Georgia State @ South Carolina
Last Season Records: South Carolina 7-6; Georgia State 8-5
What to Know
The Georgia State Panthers and the South Carolina Gamecocks are opening their 2022 seasons against each other at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. While Georgia State was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. USC is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 7-6.
The Georgia State sideline is surely aware that they’re the underdogs in this one. We’ll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 pm ET
- Where: Williams-Brice Stadium — Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gamecocks are a big 13-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -111
See college football Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.