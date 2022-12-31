How to watch Saudi Arabia Pro League from USA

After all, the superstar is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The Portugal international currently has 526 million followers on Instagram.

Al Nassr is currently in the middle of their 2022/23 season.

The Saudi Arabian league typically, like many other European divisions, runs from August to May. Ronaldo’s new club is second in the standings at the moment. Al Shabab currently holds a two-point cushion over Al Nassr.

The International Club, as they are known inside the Middle Eastern country, has collected nine league titles in their history.

Their most recent triumph came during the 2018-19 campaign. Ronaldo will certainly try to bring the total titles of the club to 10 before the end of the season.

Shahid has exclusive SPL streaming rights

Soccer fans will have to sign up for Shahid to legally watch Ronaldo and the rest of the Saudi Clubs in action. The video network features the Saudi Pro League as well as other entertainment content. There are several packages to choose from, but obviously the sports package would give users access to soccer games.

The sports package, however, is not cheap. Watching Saudi Arabian soccer here stateside will set back subscribers $18 per month. There is an annual plan available for $160, which would save subscribers nearly $5 per month.

Shahid does offer other original content with this package as well. The service also includes full HD format, no ad interruptions, and the ability to stream on Unlimited devices. Subscribers can also download videos for offline viewing as well.

New fans can expect a familiar soccer schedule

Kickoff times for the Saudi Arabian Pro League are typically set for between 10AM and 1PM (ET). This is roughly similar to most weekend English Premier League matches here in the United States.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Aleksandar Djorovic