How To Watch Saturday’s Football Game at UAB

STATESBORO – The Georgia Southern football team heads to Birmingham to take on UAB on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 pm (ET)/2:30 pm (local). The game will be broadcast by Stadium, a digital television and internet sports network operated as a multi-platform sports network.

While not available on Televisions in Georgia, Stadium includes a 24/7 linear feed distributed across both digital and broadcast platforms, as well as on-demand (VOD) digital content including additional live games and events.

The game WILL NOT be available on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

For fans not in the Statesboro area, you can check here to see if Stadium is available on your TV set in your area.

You can stream Stadium with a live TV streaming service. Some of these options don’t require cable or satellite subscription. Below are different avenues Eagle fans who aren’t going can cheer on the team:

Stadium 24/7

Fubo TV

Samsung TV Plus

Tube

Xumo

The Roku Channel

STIRR

YouTube TV

PLEX

Social channels including Facebook, TwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

Stadium Plus offers exclusive live programming including College Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Women’s Soccer, Baseball and more. Stadium plus is available on select subscription tiers of the platforms listed below.

The Stadium app is available on several connected TV devices as well as iOS and Android phones.