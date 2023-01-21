How to watch Round 3 on Saturday

Jon Rahm is in second place with two rounds to play at the American Express. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The third round of the 2023 American Express kicks off Saturday morning at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online.

Previewing American Express Round 3

With two rounds completed at the American Express, the pre-tournament betting favorite finds himself in prime position for a run at the title this weekend.

WATCH: Pro has two Incredible breaks — one bad, one good — on back-to-back holes By:

Jessica Marksbury





Jon Rahm fired a second-straight 64 in Friday’s second round, this time at PGA West’s Nicklaus course, to reach 16 under at the halfway point. That leaves him alone in second place, just two shots behind 23-year-old Rookie Davis Thompson.

If he’s able to overcome Thompson’s lead over the final 36 holes, Rahm can continue his undefeated streak in 2023 after winning his first start earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

You can stream the third round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 11:30 am ET or watch the third-round telecast on Golf Channel starting at 3 pm ET.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Get ESPN+ $9.99/month With an ESPN+ subscription, you gain access to PGA Tour Live, where you can stream the best PGA Tour events live from wherever you want. SIGN UP NOW

Below you will find everything you need to watch the third round of the 2023 American Express.

How to watch American Express Round 3 on TV

Golf Channel will air the third round of the 2023 American Express on TV with a four-hour telecast from 3-7 pm ET on Saturday.

How to stream American Express Round 3 online

You can stream the third round of the 2023 American Express via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will have exclusive coverage beginning at 11:30 am ET on Saturday, in addition to Featured group coverage and a simulcast of the Golf Channel coverage. Fans can also stream the third-round Golf Channel TV coverage via Peacock.

SIGN UP FOR PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+ TO STREAM THE ENTIRE 2023 AMERICAN EXPRESS ONLINE

(GOLF.com may receive a commission when you sign up for ESPN+ through the link above.)

2023 American Express Round 3 tee times (All times ET)

PGA West – Nicklaus, Tee No. 1

11:30 am – Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam

11:41am – Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley

11:52 am – Tom Hoge, Luke List

12:03 pm – Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman

12:14 pm – Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs

12:25 pm – Sam Burns, Harris English

12:36 pm – Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton

12:47 pm – Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley

12:58 pm – Zach Johnson, Russell Knox

1:09 pm – Harrison Endycott, John Pak

1:20 pm – Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu

1:31 pm – Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz

1:42 pm – Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles

PGA West – Dye, Tee No. 1

11:30 am – Davis Riley, Beau Hossler

11:41 am – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

11:52 am – Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers

12:03 pm – Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

12:14 pm – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

12:25 pm – Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

12:36 pm – Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat

12:47 pm – Adam Long, Chez Reavie

12:58 pm – Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler

1:09 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh

1:20 pm – Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele

1:31 pm – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

1:42 pm – Davis Thompson, Will Gordon

La Quinta CC, Tee No. 1

11:30 am – Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira

11:41 am – Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd

11:52 am – Brice Garnett, James Hahn

12:03 pm – Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo

12:14 pm – Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer

12:25 pm – Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas

12:36 pm – Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe

12:47 pm – Austin Cook, Jason Dufner

12:58 pm – Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski

1:09 pm – Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu

1:20pm – Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair

1:31 pm – Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson

1:42 SH Kim, Eric Cole

PGA West – Nicklaus, Tee No. 10

11:30 am – Danny Lee, David Lingmerth

11:41 am – Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore

11:52 am – KH Lee, Erik van Rooyen

12:03 pm – Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

12:14 pm – Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky

12:25 pm – Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo

12:36 pm – Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

12:47 pm – Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley

12:58 pm – Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell

1:09 pm – Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou

1:20 pm – Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab

1:31 pm – Cam Davis, C. Bezudenhuit

1:42 pm – Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez

PGA West – Dye, Tee No. 10

11:30 am – Ryan Armour, Justin Lower

11:41 am – Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore

11:52 am – Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

12:03 pm – Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant

12:14 pm – Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy

12:25pm – Nick Taylor, Martin Laird

12:36 pm – Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens

12:47 pm – Adam Schenk, Bill Haas

12:58 pm – Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith

1:09 pm – MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak

1:20 pm – Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang

1:31 pm – Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry

1:42 pm – Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone

La Quinta CC, Tee No. 10

11:30 am – Brian Stuard, John Huh

11:41 am – Kevin Chappell, Ben An

11:52 am – JT Poston, Brian Harman

12:03 pm – Carson Young, Caleb Surratt

12:14 pm – Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett

12:25 pm – Sungjae Im, Jason Day

12:36 pm – Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander

12:47 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney

12:58 pm – Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

1:09 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester

1:20 pm – Peter Malnati, Ben Martin

1:31 pm – Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway

1:42 pm – Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

insidegolf More than $100 in value for just $20! Join now