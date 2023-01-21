How to watch Round 3 on Saturday
The third round of the 2023 American Express kicks off Saturday morning at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online.
Previewing American Express Round 3
With two rounds completed at the American Express, the pre-tournament betting favorite finds himself in prime position for a run at the title this weekend.
Jon Rahm fired a second-straight 64 in Friday’s second round, this time at PGA West’s Nicklaus course, to reach 16 under at the halfway point. That leaves him alone in second place, just two shots behind 23-year-old Rookie Davis Thompson.
If he’s able to overcome Thompson’s lead over the final 36 holes, Rahm can continue his undefeated streak in 2023 after winning his first start earlier this month at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
You can stream the third round via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 11:30 am ET or watch the third-round telecast on Golf Channel starting at 3 pm ET.
Below you will find everything you need to watch the third round of the 2023 American Express.
How to watch American Express Round 3 on TV
Golf Channel will air the third round of the 2023 American Express on TV with a four-hour telecast from 3-7 pm ET on Saturday.
How to stream American Express Round 3 online
You can stream the third round of the 2023 American Express via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will have exclusive coverage beginning at 11:30 am ET on Saturday, in addition to Featured group coverage and a simulcast of the Golf Channel coverage. Fans can also stream the third-round Golf Channel TV coverage via Peacock.
2023 American Express Round 3 tee times (All times ET)
PGA West – Nicklaus, Tee No. 1
11:30 am – Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
11:41am – Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
11:52 am – Tom Hoge, Luke List
12:03 pm – Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
12:14 pm – Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
12:25 pm – Sam Burns, Harris English
12:36 pm – Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
12:47 pm – Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
12:58 pm – Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
1:09 pm – Harrison Endycott, John Pak
1:20 pm – Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
1:31 pm – Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
1:42 pm – Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
PGA West – Dye, Tee No. 1
11:30 am – Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
11:41 am – Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
11:52 am – Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
12:03 pm – Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
12:14 pm – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
12:25 pm – Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
12:36 pm – Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
12:47 pm – Adam Long, Chez Reavie
12:58 pm – Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
1:09 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
1:20 pm – Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
1:31 pm – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
1:42 pm – Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
La Quinta CC, Tee No. 1
11:30 am – Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
11:41 am – Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
11:52 am – Brice Garnett, James Hahn
12:03 pm – Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
12:14 pm – Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
12:25 pm – Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
12:36 pm – Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
12:47 pm – Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
12:58 pm – Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
1:09 pm – Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
1:20pm – Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
1:31 pm – Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
1:42 SH Kim, Eric Cole
PGA West – Nicklaus, Tee No. 10
11:30 am – Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
11:41 am – Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
11:52 am – KH Lee, Erik van Rooyen
12:03 pm – Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
12:14 pm – Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
12:25 pm – Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
12:36 pm – Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
12:47 pm – Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
12:58 pm – Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
1:09 pm – Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
1:20 pm – Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
1:31 pm – Cam Davis, C. Bezudenhuit
1:42 pm – Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez
PGA West – Dye, Tee No. 10
11:30 am – Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
11:41 am – Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
11:52 am – Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
12:03 pm – Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
12:14 pm – Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy
12:25pm – Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
12:36 pm – Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
12:47 pm – Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
12:58 pm – Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
1:09 pm – MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
1:20 pm – Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
1:31 pm – Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry
1:42 pm – Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
La Quinta CC, Tee No. 10
11:30 am – Brian Stuard, John Huh
11:41 am – Kevin Chappell, Ben An
11:52 am – JT Poston, Brian Harman
12:03 pm – Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
12:14 pm – Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
12:25 pm – Sungjae Im, Jason Day
12:36 pm – Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
12:47 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
12:58 pm – Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
1:09 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
1:20 pm – Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
1:31 pm – Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
1:42 pm – Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
