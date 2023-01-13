How to watch Round 2 on Friday

Jordan Spieth is looking good early at the Sony Open. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii continues on Friday afternoon with the second round at Waialae Country Club. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 2 on TV or online.

Previewing Sony Open Round 2

With (almost) one round completed at this year’s Sony Open, Jordan Spieth finds himself tied on top of the leaderboard. The three-time major Champion and fan favorite recorded seven birdies against one bogey on Thursday to shoot an opening-round 64.

‘It’s hard to go Saudi to Chicago’: Jordan Spieth enters LIV Golf joke chat By:

Nick Piastowski





Spieth is tied for the lead at six under with two other players: Chris Kirk and Taylor Montgomery. A few groups were unable to finish their first rounds before Darkness descended on Waialae Thursday night. Those players will finish their rounds beginning at 1 pm ET, with the second round starting as planned at 12:10 pm ET

You can stream the second round online via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ beginning at 12 pm ET on Friday, or watch the Round 2 telecast on Golf Channel starting at 7:30 pm ET.

SIGN UP FOR PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+ TO STREAM THE ENTIRE 2023 SONY OPEN ONLINE

(GOLF.com may receive a commission when you sign up for ESPN+ through the link above.)

Below you will find everything you need to watch the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii.

How to watch Sony Open Round 2 on TV

Golf Channel will air the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii on TV with a three-and-a-half-hour telecast from 7-10:30 pm ET on Friday.

How to stream Sony Open Round 2 online

You can stream the second round of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii online via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will have exclusive coverage beginning at 12 pm ET on Friday, in addition to Featured group coverage and a simulcast of the Golf Channel coverage. Fans can also stream the second round of Golf Channel TV coverage via Peacock.

SIGN UP FOR PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+ TO STREAM THE ENTIRE 2023 SONY OPEN ONLINE

(GOLF.com may receive a commission when you sign up for ESPN+ through the link above.)

2023 Sony Open Round 2 tee times (All times ET)

Make No. 1

12:10 pm – Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard

12:20 pm – Ryan Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai

12:30 pm – Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun An

12:40 pm – KH Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland

12:50 pm – Chez Reavie, JT Poston, Brendon Todd

1:00 pm – Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg

1:10pm – Adam Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin

1:20 pm – Joseph Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews

1:30 pm – Michael Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller

1:40 pm – Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow

1:50 pm – Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo

2:00 pm – Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana

4:50 pm – Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5:00 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley

5:10 pm – Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft

5:20 pm – Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

5:30 pm – Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar

5:40 pm – Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

5:50 pm – Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman

6:00 pm – Adam Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

6:10 pm – Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid

6:20 pm – Erik Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer

6:30 pm – Davis Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi

6:40 pm – Paul Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow

Make No. 10

12:10 pm – Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama

12:20 pm – Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley

12:30 pm – Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger

12:40 pm – Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

12:50 pm – Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:00 pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott

1:10 pm – Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly

1:20pm – Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott

1:30 pm – Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

1:40 pm – Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima

1:50 pm – Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa

2:00 pm – SH Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham

4:50 pm – Brendan Steele, John Huh, Matthias Schwab

5:00 pm – Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman

5:10 pm – Andrew Putnam, KJ Choi, Mark Hubbard

5:20 pm – Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman

5:30 pm – Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson

5:40 pm – JJ Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson

5:50 pm – Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy

6:00 pm – Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu

6:10 pm – Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norman

6:20 pm – Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada

6:30 pm – Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise

6:40 pm – Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa

insidegolf More than $100 in value for just $20! Join now